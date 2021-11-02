Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.0 days.

EIFZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

