EXMR FDN (EXMR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,118.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $13,891.25 and $3,118.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.43 or 0.00332095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00218637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00093781 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

