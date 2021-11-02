Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.61 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.14-0.21 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 65,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,776. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extreme Networks stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Extreme Networks worth $14,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

