Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,776 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.32.
EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
