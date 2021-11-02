Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,111,776 shares.The stock last traded at $11.00 and had previously closed at $10.32.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

