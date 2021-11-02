Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.