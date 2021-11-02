Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.
Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.