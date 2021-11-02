EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a negative net margin of 106.12%. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EYPT traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $343.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

