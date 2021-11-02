Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $13.02 on Tuesday, reaching $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.95. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

