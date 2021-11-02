Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce earnings per share of $3.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.21 and the lowest is $3.52. Facebook reported earnings of $3.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $14.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.28 to $17.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,352,158 shares of company stock worth $834,075,806 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Facebook by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 45,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 179,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $61,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.08. The company had a trading volume of 28,337,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,651,023. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $925.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.90 and its 200 day moving average is $341.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.