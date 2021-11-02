Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $390.28 and last traded at $390.54, with a volume of 176267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $400.26.

Specifically, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $2,825,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

