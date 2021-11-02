Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 734,500 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the September 30th total of 491,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FLMN stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $518.13 million, a P/E ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

