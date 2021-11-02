Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report sales of $8.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $7.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $54.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.38 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $87.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 514.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 557,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,044. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.11. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.74.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

