Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.23.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $15,788,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.63. 1,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,552. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.