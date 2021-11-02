Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,437 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11,831.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh stock opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

