Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 165.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 114.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.54 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $1,036,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.