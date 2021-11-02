Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 30,318 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock worth $9,997,700. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

