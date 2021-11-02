Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of HUBB opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average of $191.63. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.16 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

