Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

