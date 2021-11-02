Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,122 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

