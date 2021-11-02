Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,696 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $49,765,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $31,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,245,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

