FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.88% of FedEx worth $3,091,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $2,585,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.09. 28,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,326. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

