Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

