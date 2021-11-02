Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $430.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research firms have commented on FDUS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidus Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.55% of Fidus Investment worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

