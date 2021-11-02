Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 478,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Fiera Capital stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRRPF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.