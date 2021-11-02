Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Update

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWAC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

