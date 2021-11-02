Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 47.2% in October

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,300 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 671,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, CFO Johan Gericke bought 10,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Graham Fleming bought 20,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

