Financial Contrast: Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) versus Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Boxlight’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 2.73 $3.26 million $0.06 293.00 Boxlight $54.89 million 2.55 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.11% -0.55% -0.27% Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arco Platform and Boxlight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.11%. Boxlight has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Boxlight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

