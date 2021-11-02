Finminity (FMT) Market Capitalization Hits $239,174.19

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Finminity has a total market cap of $239,174.19 and $272.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Finminity has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Finminity coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00083022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00102870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,984.30 or 0.99646119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,415.04 or 0.06984934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Finminity Coin Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,572,474 coins and its circulating supply is 1,751,981 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

Buying and Selling Finminity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

