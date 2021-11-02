First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Million

Brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $28.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.90 million and the highest is $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $112.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $113.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.53 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $120.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,538. The company has a market cap of $258.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

