First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the September 30th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,803.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.