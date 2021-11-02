First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.54

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.54 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 1103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.79.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 44.72%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,706 shares of company stock worth $400,429 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

