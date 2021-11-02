First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up about 2.0% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $99,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,391,000 after buying an additional 123,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 41,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 702,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,449,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.47. 1,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $219.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

