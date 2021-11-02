First Trust Advisors LP Buys 44,627 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,686 shares of company stock worth $1,396,603 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

