First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.92 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 56.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 271,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $31,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 273.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

