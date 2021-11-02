First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 80,686 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of Curtiss-Wright worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 396.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $134.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.