First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 114.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $78,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,661.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,779.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,844.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,660.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,565.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

