First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 34.5% in October

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the September 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 348,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. 903,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.31 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

