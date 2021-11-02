First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.45

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as high as $25.35. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 150,766 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter.

