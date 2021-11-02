FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.
FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.
Shares of FE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Several research firms have commented on FE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
