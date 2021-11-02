FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Shares of FE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

