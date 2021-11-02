Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Barclays

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

