Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.64.

FND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FND opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 24,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,898,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,074.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

