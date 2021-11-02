Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $139.20 and last traded at $138.84, with a volume of 7400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.92.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $24,138,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

