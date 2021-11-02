FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0787 on Major Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $270.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00219564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00096324 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

