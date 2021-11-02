FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

FMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 833,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

