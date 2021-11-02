FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in FMC by 15.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. 833,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,661. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

