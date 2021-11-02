FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

FMC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $93.42. 840,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,659. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

