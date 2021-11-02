Fmr LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863,421 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $15,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

WISH stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $560,291.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,291.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,307,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,201. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

