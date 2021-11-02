Fmr LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030,170 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,674,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 57,910 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

NYSE GPK opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

