Fmr LLC Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,169 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.