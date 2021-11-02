Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,445 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Movado Group news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOV stock opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

MOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

