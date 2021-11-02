Fmr LLC Sells 60,858 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,858 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 996.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 280,415 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after purchasing an additional 424,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 610.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

